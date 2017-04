Local Flea Markets – April 28-30

The Flea market list is compiled by community volunteer Mecki Snippen

April 28

28/29 Apr – flea market at (54) Bitburg, Auktionshalle and parking area.

28-30 Apr – flea market at (54) Kinheim, Mosel River bank.

28 Apr – flea market at (63) Erlensee, Festplatz.

28 Apr – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 8 a.m.

28 Apr – flea market at (67) Speyer, Gueterbahnhof, Burgstr.

April 29

29/30 antique- and flea market at (54) Pisport, Moseltalhalle; no new items permitted.

29 Apr – flea market at (54) Trier, Messepark parking area.

29 Apr – flea market at (67) Bad Kreuznach, Pfingstwiese; no new items permitted.

29 Apr – flea market at (55) Bingen-Grolsheim, C&C Grosseinkauf; starts at 3 p.m.

29 Apr – flea market at (55) Mainz, university parking, Dahlheimer Weg.

29 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Osthafen, Lindleystr..

29 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Hoechst, Jahrhunderthalle parking area B, Pfaffenwiese.

29 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Kalbach, Frischezentrum, Am Martinszehnten; starts at 2 p.m.

29 Apr – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, Karolinenplatz.

29 Apr – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, Schenck parking area, Pallaswiesenstr.

29 Apr – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C; starts at 6 p.m.

29/30 Apr – Benefit flea market at (66) Blies.-Niederwuerzb. – am Weiher, Marxstr.

29 Apr – flea market at (66) Boss, EKC, Saarbrücker Str.

29 Apr – flea market at (67) Bad Duerkheim, An der Saline.

29 Apr – flea market at (67) Kaiserslautern, Messeplatz.

29 Apr – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 1 p.m.

29 Apr – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Bruehl, REAL parking, Mannheimer Landstr.

29 Apr – flea market at (69) Heidelberg, Messplatz; no new items permitted.

29 Apr – antique- and flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Karlsplatz.

29 Apr – flea market at (70) Geringen, REAL parking, Weilimdorfer Str.; starts at 10 a.m.

29 Apr – flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Platz am Feuersee.

April 30

30 Apr – spring market at (54) Juenkerath.

30 Apr – flea market at (55) Birkenfeld, NETTO parking at Stadthalle.

30 Apr – flea market at (55) Gau-Bickelheim, Autohof on B 50; no new items permitted.

30 Apr – flea market at (55) Mainz-Kastel, METRO parking; no new items permitted.

30 Apr – flea market at (55) Rheinboellen, Autohof; no new items permitted.

30 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, KAUFLAND parking, Waechtersbacher Str.

30 Apr – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Riederwald, METRO parking, Am Riederbruch.

30 Apr – flea market at (61) Friedberg, GLOBUS Baumarkt, Strassheimer Str.

30 Apr – antique- and flea market at (61) Karben, P&R parking at train station.

30 Apr – flea market at (61) Nidda, REWE parking, Heugasse.

30 Apr – flea market at (63) Altenhasslau, TEGUT parking.

30 Apr – flea market at (30) Egelsbach, REWE-Center.

30 Apr – flea market at (63) Rodgau-Dudenhofen, REWE-Center, Nieder-Roeder-Str.

30 Apr – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, REAL parking, Eschollbruecker Str.

30 Apr – flea market at (64) Gernsheim, Festplatz at Rheinhafen.

30 Apr – flea market at (65) Hofheim-Wallau, IKEA parking,, Am Wandersmann.

30 Apr – flea market at (65) Raunheim, Mainkaufszentrum parking, Floersheimer Str.

30 Apr – flea market at (66) VK-Fuerstenhausen, GLOBUS Baumarkt, Zechenstr.

30 Apr – flea market at (67) Grünstadt, KAUFLAND parking; starts at 10 a.m.

30 Apr – flea market at (68) Lampertheim-Rosengarten, KAUFLAND, Auf der Laubwiese.

30 Apr – flea market at (69) Wald-Michelbach, EDEKA-Schmitt parking; no new items permitted.