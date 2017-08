Local Flea Markets – Aug. 4

Aug. 4

4 -7 Aug , flea market at (54) Uerzig, , Mosel River bank.

4 Aug – flea market at (55) Bad Kreuznach, Disco Viva (former Space park, industrial area West.

4 Aug – flea market at (63) Gruendau-Lieblos, Robert-Bosch-Str.; no new items permitted.

4 Aug – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pla, behind train station; starts at 8 a.m.

4 Aug – flea market at (67) Speyer, Güterbahnhof, Burgst.

Aug. 5

5/6 Aug – flea market at (54) Daun, train station.

5/6 Aug – antique- and flea market at (54) Pruem, Mehrzweckhalle and fairground.

5 Aug – flea market at (545) Trier, Messepark, parking area.

5/6 Aug – antique- and flea market at (55) Bad Kreuznach, Pfingstwiese; no new items permitted.

5 Aug – flea market at (55) Bingen-Grolsheim, C&C Grosseinkauf; starts at 3 p.m.

5 Aug – flea markets at (55) Mainz, university parking, Dahlheimer Weg & Rhein River bank.

5 Aug – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Osthafen, Lindleystr.

5 Aug – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Hoechst, Jahrhunderthalle parking area B,, Pfaffenwiese.

5 Aug – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Kalbach, Frischezentrum, Am Martinszehnten; starts at 2 p.m.

5 Aug – flea market at (63) Duedelsheim, Festplatz.; no new items permitted.

5 Aug – flea market at (63) Hanau, Im Fronhof.

5 Aug – flea market at (63) Miltenberg, Grossheubacher Str.

5 Aug – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, Schenk parking, Pallaswiesenstr.

5 Aug – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C; starts at 6 p.m.

5 Aug – antique- and flea market at (66) Homburg/Saar, at the Forum (city hall).

5 Aug – flea market at (67) Bad Duerkheim, An der Saline.

5 Aug – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 1 p.m.

5 Aug – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Sandhofen, REWE-Center (former Real).

5 Aug – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Bruehl, REAL parking, Mannheimer Landstr.

5 Aug – flea market at (69) Heidelberg, Messplatz.

5 Aug – flea market at (70) Gerlingen, REAL shopping center, Weilmdorfer Str.; starts at 10 a.m.

5 Aug – flea market at (70 Kornwestheim, Drive-In Movie Theater.

5 Aug – antique- and flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Karlsplatz.

5 Aug – flea market at (70) Stuttgart-Feuerbach, Mauserstr. parking area; starts at 8 a.m.

Aug. 6

6 Aug – flea market at (54) Speicher, Schulzentrum, at the gym.

6 Aug – flea market at (55) Gau-Bickelheim, Autohof on A 61.

6 Aug – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Roedelheim, METRO parking, Guericke Str.

6 Aug – flea market at (61) Bad Vilbel-Dortelweil, Möbel PORTA parking area.

6 Aug – flea market at (61) Florstadt, REWE parking, Willy-Brandt-Str.

6 Aug – antique- and flea market at (61) Friedrichsdorf, REWE-Center, Im Dammwald.

6 Aug – flea market at (61) Oberursel, TOOM-Baumarkt, industrial area “An den 3 Hasen“.

6 Aug – flea market at (61) Usingen, TOOM Baumarkt, Achtzehnmorgenweg.

6 Aug – flea market at (63) Dreieich-Sprendlingen, REAL parking areas.

6 Aug – flea market at (63) Erlensee, TOOM parking area; no new items permitted.

6 Aug – flea market at (63) Hanau, IKEA parking, Oderstr.

6 Aug – flea market at (63) Hoesbach, Deco Factory, Daimlerstr.

6 Aug – flea market at (63) Offenbach, HIT parking, Sprendlinger Landstr.

6 Aug – flea market at (64) Griesheim, SELGROS parking, Zusestr.

6 Aug – flea market at (65) Hadamar, at train station.

6 Aug – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Biebrich, Mann Mobilia, Aeppelallee.

6 Aug – flea market at (65) Hattersheim, GLOBUS parking, Heddingheimer Str.

6 Aug – flea market at (65) Taunusstein-Hahn, REWE-Center parking.

6 Aug – antique- and flea market at (66) DSt. Ingbert, Alte Schmelz Werkhalle and parking area.

6 Aug – antique- and flea market at (66) Weiskirchen, around the lake; no new items permitted.

6 Aug – flea market at (67) Mutterstadt, REAL parking area; no new items permitted.

6 Aug – flea market at (68) Buerstadt, Beethofenplatz; no new items permitted.

6 Aug – flea market at (68) Lampertheim-Rosengarten, KAUFLAND parking, Auf der Laubwiese.