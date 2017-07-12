Local Flea Markets – July 14

July 14

14-16 Jul – flea market at (54) Uerzig, Mosel River bank.

14 Jul – flea market at (55) Bad Kreuznach, Disco Via (former Space Park, industrial area West.

14 Jul – flea market at (63) Gruendau-Lieblos, Robert-Bosch-Str.; no new items permitted.

14 Jul – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pla, behind train station; starts at 8 a.m.

14 Jul – flea market at (67) Speyer, Güterbahnhof, Burgst.

July 15

15/16 Jul – flea market at (54) Bitburg, Auktionshalle and parking area.

15/16 Jul – antique- and flea market at (54) Piesport, Moseltalhalle; no new items permitted.

15 Jul – flea market at (55) Bad Kreuznach, Pfingstwiese; no new items permitted.

15 Jul – flea market at (55) Bingen-Grolsheim, C&C Grosseinkauf; starts at 3 p.m.

15 Jul – flea markets at (55) Mainz, university parking, Dahlheimer Weg & Rhein River bank..

15 Jul – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Schaumainkai.

15 Jul – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Hoechst, Jahrhunderthalle parking area B,, Pfaffenwiese.

15 Jul – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Kalbach, Frischezentrum, Am Martinszehnten; starts at 2 p.m.

15 Jul – flea market at (64) Bensheim, Festplatz, at Badsee; no new items permitted.

15 Jul – flea market at (64) Zwingenberg, center of town.

15 Jul – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, Schenk parking, Pallaswiesenstr.

15 Jul – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C; starts at 6 p.m.

15 Jul – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Biebrich, at the Castle.

15/16 Jul – flea market at (66) Zweibruecken, Schliossplatz, Gutenbergstr.

15 Jul – flea market at (67) Bad Duerkheim, An der Saline.

15 Jul – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 1 p.m.

15 Jul – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Sandhofen, REWE-Center (former Real).

15 Jul – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Bruehl, REAL parking, Mannheimer Landstr.

15 Jul – flea market at (70 Kornwestheim, Drive-In Movie Theater.

15 Jul – antique- and flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Karlsplatz.

15 Jul – flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Platz am Feuersee.

July 16

16 Jul – flea market at (55) Waldlaubersheim, Autohof on A 61; no new items permitted.

16 Jul – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Eissporthalle Festplatz, Ratsweg

16 Jul – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, former Neckermann-Zentrale, Ernst-Heinkel-Str.

16 Jul – antique- and flea market at (61) Bad Nauheim, Sprudelhof, Ludwigsstr.

16 Jul – flea market at (61) Bad Vilbel, Festplatz.

16 Jul – flea market at (61) Karben, REWE, Am Warthweg.

16 Jul – flea market at (61) Reichelsheim, REWE, Eichenstr.

16 Jul – flea market at (61) Usingen, TOOM Baumarkt, Achtzehnmorgenweg.

16 Jul – flea market at (63) Langenselbold, HOEFFNER, LOGISTIKZENTRUM.

16 Jul – flea market at (63) Rodgau-Weiskirchen, SELGROS, Udenhoutstr.

16 Jul – flea market at (63) Wächtersbach, Messegelaende.

16 Jul – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, REWE-Center, Leydheckerstr.

16 Jul – flea market at (65) Hadamar, at the Schlossplatz.

16 Jul – flea market at (65) Dornburg-Frickhofen, Dornburg-|Center, Langendernbacher Str.

16 Jul – flea market at (65) Eschborn, MANN-Mobilia- Elly-Beinhorn-Str..

16 Jul – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C, Alte Schmelze.

16 Jul – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Nordenstadt, GLOBUS Ostring 2; no new items permitted.

16 Jul – flea market at (66) Gersheim-Medelsheim, center of town; starts at 10 a.m. (Jakobsmarkt).

16 Jul – flea market at (66) SLS-Fraulautern, mCenter, Saarbrücker Str.

16 Jul – flea market at (67) Kaiserslautern, Messeplatz & GLOBUS.

16 Jul – flea market at (67) Mutterstadt, REAL parking.

16 Jul – flea market at (67) Osthofen, EDEKA Bruder; no new items permitted.

16 Jul – flea markets at (70) Echterdingen, OBI parking area.