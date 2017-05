Local Flea Markets – May 6-7

Compiled by Mecki Snippen

BELGIUM

6 May – flea market at Eupen, Unterstadt; starts at 4 p.m.

7 May – flea market at Tongeren, center of town.

7 May – flea market at Eupen, Shopping Center, Bahnhofstr.; parkdeck and Galerie.

GERMANY – May 6 and 7

6/7 May – flea market at (54) Dahn, at the train station.

6/7 May – antique- and flea market at (54) Hildesheim, Markthalle and parking area.

6/7 May – flea market at (54) Zeltingen, river bank.

6 May – flea market at (55) Bingen-Grolsheim, C&C Grosseinkauf; starts at 3 p.m.

6 May – flea markets at (55) Mainz, university parking, Dahlheimer Weg & Rhein River bank.

6 May – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Schaumainkai.

6 May – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Hoechst, Jahrhunderthalle parking area B, Pfaffenwiese.

6 May – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Kalbach, Frischezentrum, Am Martinszehnten; starts at 2 p.m.

6 May – flea market at (63) Aschaffenburg, Volksfestplatz.

6 May – flea market at (63) Duedelsheim, Festplatz; no new items permitted.

6 May – flea market at (63) Hanau, Im Fronhof.

6 May – flea market at (63) Miltenberg, Grossheubacher Str.

6/7 May – flea market at (64) Bad Koenig, at Kurparksee.

6 May – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, Schenck parking area, Pallaswiesenstr.

6 May – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C; starts at 6 p.m.

6 May – antique- and flea market at (66) Homburg/Saar, at the Forum (city hall).

6 May – flea market at (67) Bad Duerkheim, An der Saline.

6 May – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 1 p.m.

6 May – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Bruehl, REAL parking, Mannheimer Landstr.

6 May – flea market at (70) Kornwestheim, Drive-In-Theater.

6 May – antique- and flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Karlsplatz.

6 May – flea market at (70) Stuttgart-Feuerbach, Festplatz; starts at 10 a.m.

May 7

7 May – antique- and flea market at (54) Daun, center of town (city fest).

7 May – flea market at (55) Alzey, Rheinhessen-Center, Karl-Heinz-Kipp-Str.; starts at 1 p.m.

7 May – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Griesheim, REWE parking, Mainzer Landstr.

7 May – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Roedelheim, METRO parking, Guericke Str.

7 May – flea market at (61) Florstadt, REWE parking, Willy-Brandt-Str.

7 May – flea market at (61) Friedberg, GLOBUS BAUMARKT, Strassheimer Str.; starts at 1 p.m.

7 May – antique- and flea market at (61) Friedrichsdorf, REWE-Center, Im Dammwald.

7 May – antique- and flea market at (61) Koenigstein, PEDESTRIAN ZONE & AT KURPARK.

7 May – flea market at (61) Oberursel, TOOM Baumarkt, industrial area, An den 3 Hasen.

7 May – flea market at (63) Dreieich-Sprendlingen, REAL parking areas.

7 May – flea market at (63) Rodgau-Dudenhofen, REWE-Center, Nieder-Roeder-Str.

7 May – flea market at (63) Erlensee, TOOM parking area; no new items permitted.

7 May – flea market at (63) Hanau, IKEA parking, Oderstr.

7 May – flea market at (63) Hoesbach, DECO Factory Daimlerstr.

7 May – flea market at (63) Maintal-Doernigheim, GLOBUS parking, Industriestr.

7 May – flea market at (64) Heppenheim, Europaplatz.

7 May – flea market at (65) Hadamar, at train station.

7 May – flea market at (65) Hattersheim, GLOBUS parking, Heddingheimer Str.

7 May – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Biebrich, Mann-Mobilia, Aeppelallee.

7 May – flea market at (66) Dillingen, KAUFLAND parking, Daimlerstr.

7 May – flea market at (66) SLS-Fraulautern, mCenter, Saarbrücker Str.

7 May – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen-Oggersheim, GLOBUS -Center.

7 May – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen-Oggersheim, METRO parking; starts at 11 a.m.; no new items permitted.

7 May – flea market at (67) Osthofen, EDEKA-Bruder; no new items permitted.

7 May – flea market at (67) Speyer, KAUFLAND; starts at noon.

7 May – flea market at (67) Speyer, Bürgst; starts at 1 p.m.

7 May – flea market at (69) Hirschhorn, Chateau-Landon-Platz; no new items permitted.

7 May – Street-Fest at (69) Neckarsteinach, center off town.

7 May – flea market at (70) Fellbach, KAUFLAND/TOOM; starts at 12:30 p.m.

7 May – flea market at (70) Leine.-Echterdingen, E-center; starts at noon.

7 May – flea market at (70) Leinenden, DM Drogeriemarkt, Maybachstr.; starts at noon.

7 May – flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Ostendplatz, Ostendstr., center of town.

7 May – flea market at (70) Stuttgart-Weilmdorf, BAEKO, next to METRO; starts at noon.