Compiled by Mecki Snippen
Germany
14 Oct – flea market at (55) Gau-Bickelheim Autohof on A 61.
14 Oct – flea market at (63) Erlensee, Festplatz; no new items permitted.
14 Oct – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jakob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 8 a.m.
14 Oct – flea market at (67) Speyer, Gueterbahnhof, Burgstr.
14-16 Oct – antique- and art at (70) Stuttgart, Phoenixhalle.
15/16 Oct – antique market at (36) Alsfeld, Hessenhalle.
15/16 Oct- flea market at (54) Irrel, Festplatz at the Pruem river.
15/16 Oct – antique- and flea- market at (54) Pruem, Mehrzweckhalle and fairgrounds.
15/16 Oct – antique- and flea market at (54) Saarburg, Stadthalle; no new items permitted.
15 Oct – flea market at (55) Bad Kreuznach, Pfingstwiese; no new items permitted.
15 Oct – flea market at (55) Bingen-Grolsheim, C&C Grosseinkauf; starts at 3 p.m.
15 Oct – flea markets at (55) Mainz, university parking, Dahlheimer Weg & Rhein River bank..
15 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Schaumainkai.
15 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Hoechst, Jahrhunderthalle parking area B, Pfaffenwiese.
15 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Kalbach, Frischezentrum, Am Martinszehnten; starts at 2 p.m.
15 Oct – flea market at (63) Aschaffenburg, Volksfestplatz; no new items permitted.
15 Oct – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, Schenck parking, Pallaswiesenstr.
15 Oct – flea market at (64) Walldorf, Festplatz; no new items permitted.
15/16 flea market at (65) Brechen-Niederbrechen, Festplatz on B 8.
15 Oct – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C; starts at 6 p.m.
15 Oct – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Biebrich, at the castle; no new items permitted.
15 Oct – antique- and flea market at (66) St. Ingbert, Alte Schmelz Werkhalle and parking area.
15 Oct – flea market at (66) Voelklingen, ‘Grosser Platz, Welt Kulturerbe.
15 Oct – flea market at (66) Zweibruecken, Schlossplatz.
15 Oct – flea market at (67) Bad Duerkheim, An der Saline.
15 Oct – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen-Oggersheim, Gartencenter DEHNER; starts at 6 p.m.
15 Oct – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl; starts at 1 p.m.
15 Oct – flea market at (68) Mannheim, Neuer Messplatz.
15 Oct – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Bruehl, REAL parking, Mannheimer Landstr.
15 Oct – flea market at (69) Heidelberg, Messplatz.
15 Oct – flea market at (70) Gerlingen, REAL parking, Weilimdorfer Str.; starts at 10 a.m.
15 Oct – antique- and flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Karlsplatz.
16 Oct – flea market at (55) Alzey, Rheinhessen-Center, Karl-Heinz-Kipp-Str.’ starts at 1 p.m.
16 Oct – flea market at (55) Idar-Oberstein, Fa. Leyse, Industriestr.; starts at 1 p.m.
16 Oct – flea market at (55) Waldlaubersheim, Autohof on A 61; no new items permitted.
16 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Hessen-Center, Borsigallee.
16 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, former Neckermann-Zentrale, Ernst-Heinckel-Str.
16 Oct – antique- and flea market at (61) Bad Nauheim, Sprudelhof, Ludwigstr..
16 Oct – flea market at (61) Reichelsheim, REWE parking, Eichenstr.
16 Oct – flea market at (61) Usingen, TOOM Baumarkt, Achtzehnmorgenweg.
16 Oct – flea market at (63) Langenselbold, HOEFFNER Logistikzentrum parking area.
16 Oct – flea market at (63) Maintal-Doern igheim, GLOBUS parking area, Industriestr.
16 Oct – flea market at (64) Beerfelden, Festplatz.
16 Oct – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, REWE-Center, Leydheckerstr.
16 Oct – flea market at (64) Hoechst, center of town, around city hall.
16 Oct – flea market at (65) Hofheim-Wallau,. IKEA parking, Am Wandersmann.
16 Oct – flea market at (65) Kelkheim, TOOM parking, Lise-Meitner-Str.
16 Oct – flea market at (65) Niedernhausen, PENNY-Markt parking, Frankfurter Str.
16 Oct – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C, Alte Schmelze.
16 Oct – flea market at (66) Bous, Moebel ROLLER.
16 Oct – flea market at (66) SLS-Fraulautern, mCenter, Saarbruecker Str.
16 Oct – flea market at (67) Gruenstadt, KAUFLAND parking area.
16 Oct – flea market at (67) Kaiserslautern, C&C Lautertal; starts at 11 a.m.
16 Oct – flea market at (68) Buerstadt, Beethovenplatz,Nibelungenstr.; no new items permitted.
16 Oct – flea market at (69) Eberbach, REWE parking, starts at 12:30; no new items permitted.
16 Oct – flea market at (70) Echtrdingen, OBI parking; starts at noon.
16 Oct – flea market at (70) Leinf.-Echterdingen, dm parking area, Maybachstr; starts at 1 p.m.
16 Oct – flea market at (70) S-Muehlhausen KAUFLAND parkhaus; starts at noon.
Belgium
16 Oct – flea market at Eupen, shopping center, Bahnhofstr., parkdeck & galerie.
France
16 Oct – flea market at Nancy, center of town,