Compiled by Mecki Snippen

Germany

14 Oct – flea market at (55) Gau-Bickelheim Autohof on A 61.

14 Oct – flea market at (63) Erlensee, Festplatz; no new items permitted.

14 Oct – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jakob-v-Lavale-Pl, behind train station; starts at 8 a.m.

14 Oct – flea market at (67) Speyer, Gueterbahnhof, Burgstr.

14-16 Oct – antique- and art at (70) Stuttgart, Phoenixhalle.

15/16 Oct – antique market at (36) Alsfeld, Hessenhalle.

15/16 Oct- flea market at (54) Irrel, Festplatz at the Pruem river.

15/16 Oct – antique- and flea- market at (54) Pruem, Mehrzweckhalle and fairgrounds.

15/16 Oct – antique- and flea market at (54) Saarburg, Stadthalle; no new items permitted.

15 Oct – flea market at (55) Bad Kreuznach, Pfingstwiese; no new items permitted.

15 Oct – flea market at (55) Bingen-Grolsheim, C&C Grosseinkauf; starts at 3 p.m.

15 Oct – flea markets at (55) Mainz, university parking, Dahlheimer Weg & Rhein River bank..

15 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Schaumainkai.

15 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Hoechst, Jahrhunderthalle parking area B, Pfaffenwiese.

15 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt-Kalbach, Frischezentrum, Am Martinszehnten; starts at 2 p.m.

15 Oct – flea market at (63) Aschaffenburg, Volksfestplatz; no new items permitted.

15 Oct – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, Schenck parking, Pallaswiesenstr.

15 Oct – flea market at (64) Walldorf, Festplatz; no new items permitted.

15/16 flea market at (65) Brechen-Niederbrechen, Festplatz on B 8.

15 Oct – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C; starts at 6 p.m.

15 Oct – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Biebrich, at the castle; no new items permitted.

15 Oct – antique- and flea market at (66) St. Ingbert, Alte Schmelz Werkhalle and parking area.

15 Oct – flea market at (66) Voelklingen, ‘Grosser Platz, Welt Kulturerbe.

15 Oct – flea market at (66) Zweibruecken, Schlossplatz.

15 Oct – flea market at (67) Bad Duerkheim, An der Saline.

15 Oct – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen-Oggersheim, Gartencenter DEHNER; starts at 6 p.m.

15 Oct – flea market at (67) Ludwigshafen, Jacob-v-Lavale-Pl; starts at 1 p.m.

15 Oct – flea market at (68) Mannheim, Neuer Messplatz.

15 Oct – flea market at (68) Mannheim-Bruehl, REAL parking, Mannheimer Landstr.

15 Oct – flea market at (69) Heidelberg, Messplatz.

15 Oct – flea market at (70) Gerlingen, REAL parking, Weilimdorfer Str.; starts at 10 a.m.

15 Oct – antique- and flea market at (70) Stuttgart, Karlsplatz.

16 Oct – flea market at (55) Alzey, Rheinhessen-Center, Karl-Heinz-Kipp-Str.’ starts at 1 p.m.

16 Oct – flea market at (55) Idar-Oberstein, Fa. Leyse, Industriestr.; starts at 1 p.m.

16 Oct – flea market at (55) Waldlaubersheim, Autohof on A 61; no new items permitted.

16 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, Hessen-Center, Borsigallee.

16 Oct – flea market at (60) Frankfurt, former Neckermann-Zentrale, Ernst-Heinckel-Str.

16 Oct – antique- and flea market at (61) Bad Nauheim, Sprudelhof, Ludwigstr..

16 Oct – flea market at (61) Reichelsheim, REWE parking, Eichenstr.

16 Oct – flea market at (61) Usingen, TOOM Baumarkt, Achtzehnmorgenweg.

16 Oct – flea market at (63) Langenselbold, HOEFFNER Logistikzentrum parking area.

16 Oct – flea market at (63) Maintal-Doern igheim, GLOBUS parking area, Industriestr.

16 Oct – flea market at (64) Beerfelden, Festplatz.

16 Oct – flea market at (64) Darmstadt, REWE-Center, Leydheckerstr.

16 Oct – flea market at (64) Hoechst, center of town, around city hall.

16 Oct – flea market at (65) Hofheim-Wallau,. IKEA parking, Am Wandersmann.

16 Oct – flea market at (65) Kelkheim, TOOM parking, Lise-Meitner-Str.

16 Oct – flea market at (65) Niedernhausen, PENNY-Markt parking, Frankfurter Str.

16 Oct – flea market at (65) Wiesbaden-Schierstein, EDEKA C&C, Alte Schmelze.

16 Oct – flea market at (66) Bous, Moebel ROLLER.

16 Oct – flea market at (66) SLS-Fraulautern, mCenter, Saarbruecker Str.

16 Oct – flea market at (67) Gruenstadt, KAUFLAND parking area.

16 Oct – flea market at (67) Kaiserslautern, C&C Lautertal; starts at 11 a.m.

16 Oct – flea market at (68) Buerstadt, Beethovenplatz,Nibelungenstr.; no new items permitted.

16 Oct – flea market at (69) Eberbach, REWE parking, starts at 12:30; no new items permitted.

16 Oct – flea market at (70) Echtrdingen, OBI parking; starts at noon.

16 Oct – flea market at (70) Leinf.-Echterdingen, dm parking area, Maybachstr; starts at 1 p.m.

16 Oct – flea market at (70) S-Muehlhausen KAUFLAND parkhaus; starts at noon.

Belgium

16 Oct – flea market at Eupen, shopping center, Bahnhofstr., parkdeck & galerie.

France

16 Oct – flea market at Nancy, center of town,