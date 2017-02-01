Troop 65 teamed up with Troop 90 from Frankfurt to take home third place honors overall at the Transatlantic Council Klondike Derby in Kandersteg, the location of the International Scouting Center in Switzerland. There were 53 teams that participated in the “Great White Out” event which took place on Jan. 13 to 16. The Klondike Derby is an annual event held by the Boy Scouts of America during the winter months and is based on the heritage of the Klondike Gold Rush.

The derby consists of several stations where patrols must test their Scoutcraft skills and their leadership abilities, earning points towards a total score as the scouts navigate between stations. The unit must transport their gear on a homemade sled pulled by the scouts.

In addition to the participation ribbon and winning the third place overall honors, Troop 65 received first place in shelter building, second place in fire building, and third place in “Kim’s Game” (memory association).