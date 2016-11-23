The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Provost Marshal Office is attempting to locate the owners of several items of lost, abandoned, found, and unclaimed property. The PMO makes a diligent attempt to locate the owners of lost property with and without identifiable markings; however, once a lost or abandoned item surpasses the regulatory time for locating the owner, the items will be disposed.

The below list of lost inventory is current as of November 2016.

IPod touch, Huawei cellular phone, Craftsman tool set, iPhone 6, gold necklace, Casio G-Shock watch, set of silver rings with various gems, Saab vehicle key fob, Samsung Galaxy S4, umbrella, computerized flash drive, and multiple sets of keys.

If you have any information or questions regarding the items or you believe something listed belongs to you please contact Staff Sgt. Onessimo at DSN 548-7050 or joseph.a.onessimo.mil@mail.mil.