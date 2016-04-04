U.S. personnel in Europe often receive notices of removal from the U.S. Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) because they mailed packages of wurst, ham or pâté to the United States. CBP conducts inspections of mail arriving stateside for prohibited animal products.

Regardless of the method of import, fines can be imposed by CBP agriculture specialists who detect prohibited animal products that were not declared. However, infestations of animal disease can cost the U.S. taxpayer much more — millions of dollars each year.

It is illegal to send meats and sausages to the U.S. without USDA approval. Even pasta or soup mixes that contain dried meat are not allowed. This is worth remembering when you are thinking of what to send to friends and family at Christmas-time.

CBP routinely checks packages from overseas and has dogs specially trained to sniff out food. Trying to “sneak” meats into the country is a violation.

“All packages mailed to the U.S. must have a customs declaration,” said Julie Aliaga-Milos, USDA adviser at the USEUCOM Customs and Border Clearance Agency. “In many cases, people falsely list the contents of packages. Willfully trying to sneak prohibited or restricted items into the U.S. without declaring them is considered smuggling and carries very stiff penalties,” she added.

Call a military customs office to find out more or visit our website at www.eur.army.mil/opm/customs/uscustoms.htm.