U.S. Army Europe is hosting a town hall with the Hon. Debra S. Wada, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower & Reserve Affairs), Sept. 16, in the Truscott Conference Room at the Gen. John Shalikashvili Mission Command Center (MCC) on Clay Kaserne.

M&RA is responsible for the supervision of the manpower, personnel and Reserve Component affairs for the Department of Army. She serves as the Army’s point person for policy and performance oversight of human resources (military, civilian and contractor), training, readiness, mobilization, military health affairs, force structure, manpower management, equal opportunity, equal employment opportunity and other critical matters as part of the Army leadership.

Officers and enlisted should attend at 9 a.m.

Civilians should attend at 10 a.m.

Escorts will be provided into the MCC for all non-badge holders.

For more information contact Lt. Col. Sean P. Putnam at sean.p.putnam.mil@mail.mil or 537-1382.