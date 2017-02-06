Access to the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic parking lot will be modified Feb. 7 through 13 to support the final phase of road work along Wheaton Avenue in front of the health clinic. During this time, drivers can access the parking lot from the Heerstrasse/King/Lucas Street intersection. Entrance to the parking lot from Boyd Blvd. will not be possible.

Construction crews will attempt final paving the week of Feb. 13, weather permitting. Once paving begins, the health clinic parking lot will be closed for approximately three days. Alternate parking will be available on Smith Square behind the chapel and can be accessed off Boyd Blvd. Signs will be posted. The south entrance of the health clinic (at the Heerstrasse intersection) will be available for patient drop-off, emergencies, and deliveries.

(This has been updated from the original post Jan. 18, 2017)