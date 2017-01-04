Young engineers took on the community at large during this year’s Mousetrap Car Showdown at Wiesbaden Middle School Dec. 6.

Some 20 teams including middle school seventh- and eighth-graders, home-schoolers and members of units and organizations from around the garrison took part in the second annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Math community-school partnership program race final.

“Last year was such a success that Peter (Peter Witmer, Wiesbaden’s school liaison officer) thought about expanding it,” said Carlos Tana, a program assistant with U.S.Army Garrison Wiesbaden Child and Youth Services.

“The key was that we saw the success of the program last year and looked at how we could make it even more exciting for the students — both from a mentorship standpoint and as an actual competitive experience for all of those involved,” Witmer said. “Many of the community participants were very eager to enter and had a lot of enthusiasm.”

“This is just another example of how Youth Services and the schools partner throughout the year to encourage Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs among our youth,” said Aaron Chapuis, CYS youth program director.

As teams battled their way through the preliminary rounds with their mousetrap-powered vehicles it quickly became evident that some teams used more STEM know-how and ingenuity than others to construct their cars.

An all-girl team comprised of Jaci Runyon, Claire Lewis, Kylie Ann Ferguson and Tia Justice dominated the seventh-grade field.

“My absolute favorite group leading up to the competition was who I called my ‘Dream Team,’” said Tana, “and it turned out they were the winning seventh-grade group. There was something about these four young ladies working together that I hadn’t seen in the other 40 groups. These ladies showed great aptitude as they were building their mousetrap car together – and even better chemistry as a team.”

A team made up of Jerrel Probst, Sam Houston, Kylie Reardon and Thomas Fiorenza won bragging rights for the eighth grade, taking home first place in their final.

Then it was time for the school-community showdown with the two winning middle school teams facing off against teams from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, and the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.

“I’m glad to say the seventh- and eighth-graders were only a couple of seconds behind the winning car,” said Tana, explaining that it took three heats for the 66th MI car to claim first place over the Corps of Engineers team in the championship round.

“This activity is such a boost to our DoDEA-Europe STEM initiative and what we are trying to accomplish with our new College and Career Ready standards,” said Dr. Dell McMullen, Department of Defense Dependents Schools-Europe Kaiserslautern District superintendent. “The community support and the partnership with the Teen Center truly enhance the work the school is doing every day and extend the classroom into the community.

Dell, who was on hand in Wiesbaden to observe the Mousetrap Car Championship, added, “The Wiesbaden community and units supporting this event have truly shined with their support of our military-connected students today.”

While Wiesbaden’s Child and Youth Services continuously features STEM programs throughout the year ranging from bridge building to Flight Club, rocket construction to making a lightbulb, Tana said the mousetrap races are “probably the highlight of the collaboration” between CYS and local schools.

“I like the competition factor. It forces kids to think outside of the box,” he said, adding, “In engineering you can get to different results in different ways.”

Karen Seitz, director of the Clay Youth Center, said she appreciates having the opportunity to promote STEM activities within the center and to complement what students are learning in school. “It just gives the kids more opportunities for learning.”

Seitz also underscored the importance of encouraging students to reflect the lessons of Character Counts which mirror the Army’s Values.

A grant from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America helped provide a variety of STEM materials including a facilitator guide, instructions for experiments and supplies used throughout the year at the Wiesbaden Youth Centers.

“I think the main take-away is that programs like these make STEM come to life, making learning engaging and entertaining for students,” said Witmer, explaining that the hands-on activities encourage students to expand their horizons in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“Having the community involved shows the kids that this is something of interest to people of all ages. It adds an important dynamic from both a STEM and a fun factor,” Witmer said, looking forward to next year’s competition.