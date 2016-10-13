From Oct. 18 to 21, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Military Police Station on Clay Kaserne will have limited non-emergency administrative assistance available due to a facility upgrade. During this time 24/7 emergency services will continue. Customers with administrative non-emergency needs should call ahead at civ 0611-143-548-7777 or DSN 548-7777.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonOct 15 - 21, 2016
- Super E10 $2.532↑ $0.027
- Super $2.789↑ $0.023
- Super+ $3.014↑ $0.028
- Diesel $2.705↑ $0.056