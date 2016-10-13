News Briefs

MP station services limited

October 13, 2016

USAG Wiesbaden CrestFrom Oct. 18 to 21, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Military Police Station on Clay Kaserne will have limited non-emergency administrative assistance available due to a facility upgrade. During this time 24/7 emergency services will continue. Customers with administrative non-emergency needs should call ahead at civ 0611-143-548-7777 or DSN 548-7777.