As per garrison guidance for a two-hour early release due to inclement winter weather, Family and MWR facilities will adjust their schedules accordingly. Closing times, by facility, will be:

ALL CDC’s and SAC’s: closing at 4 p.m.

CYS Sports and Fitness: No games/practices

Parent Central Services: Closing at 2 p.m.

SKIES: No lessons tonight

Youth Centers: closing at 4 p.m.

Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center: closing at 6 p.m., no fitness classes

Fitness Center Annex: Closing at 6 p.m., no fitness classes

Arts and Crafts Center: closing at 4 p.m.

Auto Skills Center: closing at 6 p.m.

Army Community Service: closing at 3 p.m.

Cappuccino Casino: closing at 6 p.m.

Library: closing at 4 p.m.

Little Italy: OPEN Regular hours, until 2 p.m. and again from 5 – 11 p.m.: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/…/little-italy-restaurant-cat…

Rheinblick Golf Course: Now closed

Shali Java Café: closing at 4 p.m.

U’R Place Bar and Grill: OPEN regular hours, until 11 p.m.

VAT/UTAP Office: closing at 2:30 p.m.

Warrior Zone: closing at 6 p.m.

Wiesbaden Entertainment Center: closing at 6 p.m., no league, lounge not opening

Wiesbaden Lodge: Open 24/7

Please contact the facility directly with any questions. Contact information is listed on the MWR website: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com

Until further notice, MWR facilities will operate on a regular schedule tomorrow.

Thank you for your understanding and drive safely!