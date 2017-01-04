Members of the U.S. Army Europe community gathered in the Gen. John Shalikashvili Mission Command Center to celebrate the 380th birthday of the National Guard, Dec. 13.

Master-of-ceremony, Lt. Col. Ramon Angelucci, a member of the Oregon National Guard and current Initiatives Branch chief of U.S. Army Europe G3’s Mobilization & Reserve Affairs, reflected on the history of the National Guard.

“Our heritage dates back to the 13 original colonies in North America,” Angelucci said. “The oldest of our units was organized on Dec. 13, 1636, in the Massachusetts Bay Colony militia. This makes the Guard the oldest component of the armed forces of the United States, and one of the oldest military organizations in the world.”

Before the cake cutting, Brig. Gen. Phillip S. Jolly, deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs also discussed the importance of the National Guard.

“The National Guard is our oldest component of the military,” Jolly said. “That is impressive. We don’t do this job without the National Guard.”

Continuing to ‘answer the call since 1636’ members of the National Guard have been involved in every war or conflict the nation has fought in, with over half of the current force being comprised of combat veterans.

“The National Guard has an important role in all operations going on right now,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Rosario, an Afghanistan veteran and New Jersey National Guard member. “While I was deployed to Afghanistan I worked as a casualty operations specialist. This gave me a unique perspective and respect, on the need to celebrate all that (the National Guard does). Without us operations would not flow as smoothly.”

Members of the National Guard have also been instrumental in service to their local communities.

Maj. Brian Iarossi, a member of the Colorado National Guard, said community involvement was a major reason to stay involved in the military after leaving active duty.

“Everyone in the National Guard has their own reason for joining,” Iarossi said. “I joined because it allowed me the opportunity to continue service after my completing my four years on active duty. Being in the National Guard I feel connected to the citizens that I serve. I have been called upon numerous times to support my state [Colorado] during wildfires. That was one of my proudest moments.”

In the 380 years since its inception, the National Guard has been instrumental in throughout the world in protecting the homeland and building partnerships.