Know that your absentee ballot counts the same as ballots cast at the poll site.

All ballots submitted according to state laws are counted in every election. The media often will report the projected outcome of an election before all of the ballots are counted. In a close election, the media may report the preliminary results or say that the outcome cannot be announced until after the absentee ballots are counted. However, all ballots, including absentee ballots, are counted in the official totals for every election — and every vote (absentee or in-person) counts the same.

Each state sets its own deadlines for registering to vote and its options for how absentee ballots are sent to voters. States can also differ in their requirements and deadlines regarding how to complete and submit absentee ballots. Some states require ballots to be postmarked by Election Day while others must receive ballots by Election Day. FVAP.gov has your state’s deadlines and requirements.

The Federal Voting Assistance Program is a Defense Department organization that works to ensure service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so — from anywhere in the world.

Voters can contact FVAP’s U.S.-based call center at 1-800- 438-VOTE (8683), DSN 425-1584 or at vote@fvap.gov.

Get assistance

Looking for more information about voting while stationed overseas? Looking for state voter registration deadlines? The Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer will be conducting outreach days at the following dates, times and locations to answer voters’ questions. The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Voting Assistance Officer is Ivan A. Centola, DSN: 314-548-1321, or civ (0611) 143-548-1321 or ivan.a.centola.civ@mail.mil.

Voting Assistance Outreach Days

• Thursday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne

• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2 to 3 p.m. – Exchange on Hainerberg

• Thursday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Food Court at the Exchange