New ACP opening on Hainerberg; current ACP will close

The new Hainerberg Access Control Point near the Exchange will open at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. At the same time, the ACPs near the gas station and the Commissary will close, and access to all areas will be through the new ACP. The new ACP is located just past the intersection of B455 and Washingtonstrasse. Community members can also reach it by using GPS coordinates 50.069040, 8.273387 in navigation software. Read more at http://www.herald-union.com/new-hainerberg-acp-opening-planned-for-may-13/.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonMay 6-12, 2017
- Super E10 $2.671↑ $0.038
- Super $2.933↓ $0.033
- Super+ $3.167↑ $0.034
- Diesel $2.843↑ $0.012
