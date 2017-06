A new dog park opened at the corner of Heerstrasse and Weberstrasse, near the pedestrian gate on Clay Kaserne. The grassy area is enclosed with fencing and features a double-gate entrance to provide a safe and open area for dogs to run and play off the leash.

The park includes benches, tables and trash receptacles. This is the second dog park to be added to the Wiesbaden community. The other park is located on Hainerberg next to the Commissary.