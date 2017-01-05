Americans living overseas should make note of a few new German laws and regulations that went to effect on January 1, 2017.

Holidays

Germans will get an extra holiday this year as Reformation Day, October 31 will be a national holiday in 2017 (only this year), to celebrate 500 years of Martin Luther’s Theses. After 2017 the holiday will only be observed in the German states of Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia.

Traffic Laws

During slow moving traffic and standstills there is a traffic law that requires motorists to create a “Rettungsgasse” or emergency alley, in order to let emergency vehicles pass through quickly. If there are two lanes, then the Rettungsgasse is formed in the middle. If there are three or more lanes, cars on the left stay left, and cars in the right-hand lanes go far right.

Mobile phones

The fine for the use of mobile phones while driving will increase and will now also apply for the use of other mobile devices such as tablets, etc.

Bicycles

Cyclists on electric-powered bikes are allowed to use bike paths when an “E-Bikes erlaubt” sign is present. The law applies for paths out-of-town and within the city limits.

Parents or guardians must accompany children with bicycles on sidewalks. Previously, adults had to use the street while the child was required to ride on the sidewalk. Children eight years and up can choose to ride on the street with an adult or use a designated bicycle path. Cyclists must follow automobile traffic lights now and not pedestrian signals unless they are on a designated bike path.