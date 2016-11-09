A new temporary parking lot located on Mississippistrasse across from the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg will open Nov. 15 after final striping and signage installation are complete. The parking lot will have 74 parking spots and serve the needs of both the community and customers of facilities located in the area to include, the WEC, Army Community Service, and the AAFES Exchange Administration offices.

Mississippistrasse is still closed to through traffic to support the B455 access road required for the construction of the new Wiesbaden Middle School. A WMS ground breaking ceremony is scheduled to take place Nov. 16.

Construction of the new school is scheduled to be complete by spring 2018.