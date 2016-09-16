Heerstrasse and King Street will open Sept. 17, then a portion of the street in front of the AAFES Dry Cleaners on Lucas Street will close from Sept. 19 to Oct. 16. Drivers can reach the Shoppette by

taking King Street toward the traffic circle and follow the “Umleitung” or detour signs to Stuber Ave. During this phase, Wheaton Ave. remains one-way in front of the Health Clinic.

Drivers must continue to use Orms Ave. to exit the Shoppette area.

Upcoming road closures at the same intersection include:

● Oct. 24 to 28, the entire intersection will be closed for final paving. (Heerstrasse, King St., Lucas Ave. and Wheaton Ave.)

● Oct. 31, a portion of Wheaton Avenue directly in front of the Health Clinic will be closed to through traffic. The Health Clinic parking lot will be accessible from the north side only, via Boyd Boulevard.