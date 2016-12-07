Office closures, Dec. 16

Various facilities or services will have reduced or limited hours Dec. 16 for holiday organizational days.

● Offices and services under the Directorate of Public Works will close at 10 a.m.

● Wiesbaden Dental Clinic will close from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

● All Logistical Readiness Center services will close at noon to include; drivers training and testing services; transportation motor pool (TMP); installation property book office; central issue facility; personal property processing office; privately owned vehicle inspection; and quality control.

Europe travel alert

A U.S. Department of State travel alert for Europe is in effect now through Feb. 20, 2017 due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe particularly during the holiday season. U.S. Citizens are advised to exercise vigilance when attending large festivals, events and outdoor markets and using public transportation. To stay safe, stay informed. “Like” the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook site at www.facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism to receive posts advisories, travel warnings, restrictions and guidance.

Mailing deadlines

To ensure packages arrive in the United States before Christmas the Postal Service Center advises that priority parcels and first-class letters be mailed by Dec. 9; and Express Mail by Dec. 16

Decorations policy

In accordance with Garrison policy letter #37, Seasonal/Holiday Decorations, outdoor holiday decorations (including lights) are authorized to operate from 5 to 10 p.m. and must be removed within seven days after the holiday. Residents should ensure all decorations are in safe working condition and unplug them when not in use. See policy at www.wiesbaden.army.mil/policies/37HolidayDecorations.pdf.

Tree pick-up

Tree pick up dates are Jan. 5, 2017, for Hainerberg, Aukamm and Crestview housing areas; and Jan. 6, 2017, for Newman Village Housing. Residents are asked to please put trees outside the night prior to pick up.