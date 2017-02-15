Holiday Health Clinic closures

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will open for acute appointments only Feb. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed Feb. 20 for the President’s Day holiday.

Commissary open

The Commissary will be open on the President’s Day holiday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SHIP store hours change

Starting March 1, the operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program or SHIP store located at Bldg. 7802 on Hainerberg will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store will now be closed Saturdays, Sundays, U.S. and German federal holidays. Contact (0611) 143-548-4412.

Turkey travel alert

A U.S. Department of State travel alert for Turkey is in effect due to increased threats from terrorist groups in the country. All international and domestic official travel for U.S. government personnel to and from Istanbul requires Department of State approval. “Like” the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook site at www.facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism to receive posts advisories, travel warnings, restrictions and guidance. More information, resources and guidance about personal protective measures can be found at www.eur.army.mil/vigilance/ FY17Q2TriFold.pdf.

Housing branch office relocates

The Housing Branch Office in the Aukamm community has been relocated to Hainerberg Housing, Bldg. 7802 where the Self-Help Improvement Program, or SHIP store, is located. The office will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The office is an extension of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s main Housing Services Office located on Clay Kaserne.

Authorized HBBs

Check to make certain the company you are doing business with is a registered home-based business with U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The Feb. 2017 list can be found at www.herald-union.com/usag-wiesbaden-approved-home-based-businesses/.

Looking for a mailbox?

There are four signature blue mail boxes located throughout U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden: the Exchange Mall on Hainerberg just outside the middle entrance (2:35 p.m. pick up); on Clay Kaserne at the Welcome Center parking lot (2:55 p.m. pick up); and in Newman Village at the corner of Fontis Loop and Via Principalis (3 p.m. pick up); and just outside the Post Office (3:15 p.m. pick up).