Turkey travel alert

A U.S. Department of State travel alert for Turkey is in effect due to increased threats from terrorist groups in the country. All international and domestic official travel for U.S. government personnel to and from Istanbul requires Department of State approval. To stay safe, stay informed. “Like” the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook site at www. facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism to receive posts advisories, travel warnings, restrictions and guidance. More information, resources and guidance about personal protective measures can be found at www.eur.army.mil/vigilance/ FY17Q2TriFold.pdf.

Health clinic parking

Wheaton Ave., in front of the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, will reopen Feb. 6 and final paving will be scheduled for that week, weather permitting. Drivers are allowed to drive on the unpaved road during this time. Once paving begins, the health clinic parking lot will be closed for approximately three days. Alternate parking will be available on Smith Square behind the chapel and can be accessed off Boyd Blvd. Signs will be posted. The south entrance of the clinic (at Heerstrasse intersection) will be available for patient drop-off, emergencies and deliveries.

Inclement weather procedures

Installation closures or reporting delays due to inclement weather will beannounced after 4 a.m. on the Garrison Facebook, through the AtHoc mass notification system or on AFN 103.7 FM. If no announcement is made by 5 a.m., assume reporting conditions remain the same as a normal duty day. Inclement weather can disrupt more than just travel. Frequently asked questions about installation operations, schools and reporting procedures can be found at www.herald-union.com/faqs-regarding-winter-weather/.

Road conditions

Current on-post road conditions can be found via the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil (click on Road Conditions) or by calling (0611)143-548-3040. Please note, the updated times for road status are shown in Mountain Standard Time (MST), which is currently eight hours behind local time. Road condition status is determined by the U.S. Army Wiesbaden Military Police. Driver experience should be taken into consideration during inclement weather. If the road conditions near your home are hazardous,contact your unit leader or supervisor for guidance.