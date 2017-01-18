CIF closed for inventory

The Central Issue Facility will be closed Jan. 23 to 27 for annual inventory. Normal operations will resume on Jan. 30. Emergency issues or turn-ins will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis. Contact the Accountable Officer at clifford.a.leach.civ@mail.mil, (0611) 143-546-6030 or the Chief, Supply & Services, david.r.chandler.civ@mail.mil, (0611) 143-546-6020 for assistance.

AAFES facility closures

Wiesbaden’s AAFES facilities will be conducting annual inventory between Jan. 23 to 27. The facility closure dates and times are:

The Hainerberg Express (Gas Station and shoppette) will close at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

The Wiesbaden Exchange main store in the Hainerberg Mall will be closed Jan. 25. The rest of the mall, including concessionaires and food court, will remain open at their normal hours. The main store will reopen Jan. 26.

The Clay Kaserne Shoppette will close early at 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

Military Clothing Sales on Clay Kaserne will open at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Europe travel alert

A U.S. Department of State travel alert for Europe is in effect now through Feb. 20 due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe. U.S. Citizens are advised to exercise vigilance when in large crowds and using public transportation. To stay safe, stay informed. “Like” the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook site at www.facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism to receive posts advisories, travel warnings, restrictions and guidance. More information, resources and guidance about personal protective measures can be found at www.eur.army.mil/vigilance/FY17Q2TriFold.pdf.

Inclement weather procedures

Installation closures or reporting delays due to inclement weather will be announced after 4 a.m. on the Garrison Facebook, through the AtHoc mass notification system or on AFN 103.7 FM. If no announcement is made by 5 a.m., assume reporting conditions remain the same as a normal duty day. Inclement weather can disrupt more than just travel. Frequently asked questions about installation operations, schools and reporting procedures can be found at http://www.herald-union.com/faqs-regarding-winter-weather/.

Road conditions

Current on-post road conditions can be found via the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil (click on Road Conditions) or by calling (0611)143-548-3040. Please note, the updated times for road status reports are shown in Mountain Standard Time (MST), which is currently eight hours behind local time. Road condition status is determined by the U.S. Army Wiesbaden Military Police. Driver experience should be taken into consideration during inclement weather. If the road conditions near your home are hazardous, contact your unit leader or supervisor for guidance.