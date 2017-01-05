New AFN radio station

Starting this month, the AFN Wiesbaden radio frequency will change from 98.7 to 103.7 FM. Listeners can enjoy the same great music, news and information.

CIF closed for inventory

The Central Issue Facility (CIF) will be closed Jan. 23 to 27 for annual inventory. Normal operations will resume on Jan. 30. Emergency issues or turn-ins will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis. Contact the Accountable Officer at clifford.a.leach.civ@mail.mil, (0611) 143-546-6030 or the Chief, Supply & Services, david.r.chandler.civ@mail.mil, (0611) 143-546-6020 for assistance.

AAFES facility closures

Wiesbaden’s AAFES facilities will be conducting annual inventory between Jan. 23 to 27. The facility closure dates and times are:

● The Hainerberg Express (Gas Station and shoppette) will close at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

● The Wiesbaden Exchange main store in the Hainerberg Mall will be closed Jan. 25. The rest of the mall, including concessionaires and food court, will remain open at their normal hours. The main store will reopen Jan. 26.

● The Clay Kaserne Shoppette will close early at 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

● Military Clothing Sales on Clay Kaserne will open at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Europe travel alert

A U.S. Department of State travel alert for Europe is in effect now through Feb. 20 due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks throughout Europe. U.S. Citizens are advised to exercise vigilance when in large crowds and using public transportation. To stay safe, stay informed. “Like” the U.S. Army Europe Stay Safe Facebook site at www.facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism to receive posts advisories, travel warnings, restrictions and guidance. More information, resources and guidance about personal protective measures can be found at www.eur.army.mil/vigilance/FY17Q2TriFold.pdf.

Passport office new hours

Effective immediately, the Passport and SOFA office has new hours:

Monday and Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only; Tuesday closed; Wednesday 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. walk-ins only; Thursday 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. by appointment only; and closed on federal holidays.