News flash, March 16, 2017

B455 traffic updates

Due to construction and improvements on B455 behind the AAFES Main Exchange, the road will be limited to one-way heading south (toward Mainzerstrasse) through the end of April. Drivers who use B455 to travel toward the Crestview and Aukamm housing areas should follow the “Umleitung” or detour signs and use Berlinerstrasse to New Yorkstrasse instead. New Yorkstrasse will remain open to two-way traffic throughout the construction. All drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to plan ahead. Detour signs will say U1.

Spring ahead

Daylight saving time takes effect in Europe during the early hours of March 26. (Set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Sat., March 25.) As a reminder, the U.S. already sprang ahead March 12.

Post shuttle schedule changes

Until further notice, the post shuttle bus service will operate on a reduced schedule. A print-friendly version can be downloaded here: www.herald-union.com/reduction-of-shuttle-bus-service/.

Passport office closure

The passport office will be closed March 30 for training. Regular operating hours are Monday and Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only; Wednesday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. for walk-ins only and Thursday 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. by appointment only and closed on Tuesdays and federal holidays.

OHA Survey open

U.S. Army Europe is asking service members in Germany who are residing off-post in privately leased or rental housing to take part in the annual housing survey now through March 31. The survey is instrumental in ensuring accurate housing allowance rates for military families living off post. Spouses are authorized to take the survey if the service member is deployed or unavailable. Exemption from this survey includes homeowners or those sharing rent with another service member. Take the survey at: www.defensetravel.dod.mil/site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-util.