News Flash – March 2, 2017

B455 traffic update

Due to construction and improvements on B455 behind the AAFES Main Exchange, the road will be limited to one-way heading south (toward Mainzerstrasse) from March 6 through the end of April. Drivers who use B455 to travel toward the Crestview and Aukamm housing areas should follow the “Umleitung” or detour signs and use Berlinerstrasse to New Yorkstrasse instead. New Yorkstrasse will remain open to two-way traffic throughout the construction. All drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to plan ahead. Detour signs will say U1.

Spring ahead

As a reminder, the U.S. will spring forward March 12. So for about two weeks afterward, USAG Wiesbaden will be five hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, six hours ahead of Central Standard Time, seven hours ahead of Mountain Time and eight hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time. Daylight saving time takes effect in Europe during the early hours of March 26. (Set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Sat., March 25.)

SHIP store hours change

The operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program store, located at Bldg. 7802 on Hainerberg, are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store is closed Saturdays, Sundays, U.S. and German federal holidays. Call (0611) 143-548-4412.

Shop the Thrift Store

The WCSC Thrift Shop is open two Saturdays a month and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next Saturday shopping opportunities are March 4 and 18, April 8 and 22, May 6 and 20, and June 3 and 17. The shop is located at Bldg. 4008 on Mainz Kastel Station. For more information call (0613) 418-8838.

Passport office closure

The passport office will be closed March 30 for training. Regular operating hours are Monday and Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only; Wednesday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. for walk-ins only and Thursday 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. by appointment only and closed on Tuesdays and federal holidays.

BOSS Commissary, PX shuttle

Single and unaccompanied service members are invited to hop on board the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers free shuttle bus to the Commissary and/or Exchange facilities March 2 and 16. The shuttle departs from the Warrior Zone at 6 p.m.