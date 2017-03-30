News flash – March 30, 2017

Siren testing

The community is advised that the City of Wiesbaden Fire Department will conduct warning siren testing April 1 at noon. During the test the siren will emit a one-minute uninterrupted tone.

Tax Center

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Tax Center is open through April 18. Tax returns will be prepared by appointment only on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday is a walk-in day for simple returns only. On walk-in days, returns will not be started after 3 p.m. Operating hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursday 1 to 4 p.m. Call (0611) 143-537-0690. Wage and earning statements (W-2s) for Soldiers are available online at www.mypay.dfas.mil.

Vehicle and TMP services move

The Vehicle Processing Center (POV in/out bound shipping) and the TMP Office have relocated to a new facility on Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013, which is the first building on the left-hand side after entering Mainz Kastel Station. (Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel). The TMP phone numbers remain the same, (0611)143-548-1800/7840.

Vehicle registration relocating

Vehicle Registration is closed now through March 31 to move operations to Bldg. 4013 at Mainz Kastel Station. For individuals clearing or requiring re-registration during the move dates, services can be obtained at the Sembach registration office. Location information and hours of operation can be found at www.eur.army.mil/rmv/Office_Locations/default.htm.

Post shuttle schedule changes

Until further notice, the post shuttle bus service will operate on a reduced schedule. A print-friendly version can be downloaded here: www.herald-union.com/reduction-of-shuttle-bus-service/.

OHA survey extended

Service members in Germany who reside off-post in privately leased or rental housing have the opportunity to influence their rent and utility fees by taking the annual overseas housing survey. The survey, which was recently extended, is instrumental in ensuring accurate housing allowance rates for military families living off post, according to U.S. Army Europe finance officials. A link to the survey will be active through April 14 and can be found at: www.defensetravel.dod.mil/site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-util.