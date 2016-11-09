Holiday closures

As a reminder, garrison services or facilities will be closed in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Please call ahead before traveling.

The Commissary will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will be closed Nov. 11.

Temporary pedestrian gate closure

Due to a technical malfunction, the pedestrian gate on Weber Strasse nearest the Main ACP on Clay Kaserne is temporarily out of order. USAG Wiesbaden DES is working diligently to get the necessary repairs completed in a timely manner. The expected time of repair is approximately 2 weeks. Until repairs are made, we recommend the public use the pedestrian gate located nearest the Domäne by the intersection of Weber Strasse and Heer Strasse. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Temporary fitness center closures

The Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center will have closures of various sections of the facility over the course of the next few weeks, in support of special events and renovations. They are:

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 18, some cardio equipment (primarily treadmills and ellipticals) will be relocated to the main gym floor around the basketball court so residual repairs from this summer’s floor replacement can be completed.

The basketball court, male and female locker rooms and racquetball court at the Fitness Center will close Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. in support of the Harlem Globetrotters’ performance that evening.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

Holiday mailing deadlines

The Wiesbaden Postal Service Center encourages patrons to use the following dates as a guide to ensure packages arrive to family and friends in the United States before Christmas:

Space Available Mail (SAM) parcels, Nov. 25

Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL) parcels, Dec. 2

Priority parcels and first-class letters, Dec. 9

Express Mail, Dec. 16

New Health Clinic hours

As of Oct. 31, the Wiesbaden Army Heath Clinic is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On the third Thursday of every month the clinic will close for routine training and open at 1 p.m. The next third Thursday is Nov. 17.

Hainerberg VAT office open

A Value Added Tax, or VAT Satellite Office is now open at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Customers can pick up, or drop off Value Added Tax forms Thursday and Friday

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 2:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thrift Shop relocated

As of Nov. 8, the Wiesbaden Thrift Shop has relocated to the main floor of Bldg. #4008 on Mainz Kastel Station. The shop is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and two Saturdays every month. Call 06134-188838 or like us on Facebook at WCSC Thrift Shop.

Car Care Center closed

The Mainz Kastel Station Car Care Center is permanently closed and includes the car care bay area. The Express portion and gas station is open and for automotive goods, parts and special order service. For community car care needs, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and MWR Auto Skills Center, located on Clay Kaserne North, provides a full line of personal vehicle repair and services. More information on Auto Skills can be found at http://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/automotive-skills.