Holiday closures

• The commissary will be closed Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day).

• The post office will be closed Nov. 24.

• The shuttle bus will operate on a reduced schedule Nov. 25. The following routes will not operate: Northbound 9:30 to 10:43 a.m., and noon to 1:13 p.m.; and Southbound 3:30 to 4:43 p.m., 1:18 to 2:30 p.m. and 4:48 to 6 p.m.

• Self Help will close Nov. 24 to 26; and will close at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and 29; and at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30.

• The U.S. Army Customs Agency — Wiesbaden Field Office will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. Customers have the option to visit the MP Station located on Clay Kaserne in Bldg. 1001 to obtain short-term fuel authorization forms.

• Driver’s testing, transportation motor pool, personal property processing, installation property book, central issue facility, QA/QC and POV inspection will be closed Nov. 25.

Other directorates and garrison services may have reduced hours or days during the Thanksgiving holiday. Please call ahead.

Holiday mailing deadlines

The Wiesbaden Postal Service Center encourages patrons to use the following dates as a guide to ensure packages arrive to family and friends in the United States before Christmas:

• Space Available Mail parcels, Nov. 25

• Parcel Airlift Mail parcels, Dec. 2

• Priority parcels and first-class letters, Dec. 9

• Express Mail, Dec. 16

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange will be Nov. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. The topic of emphasis will be holiday activities. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community.

Appliance repair

Customers are reminded to report a broken or failed appliance by calling civ (0611) 143-548-4424, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers must have the “Property of U.S. Government” label information available for the service desk to include: 1. MLFB No.; 2. Inventory No.; 3.Installation Year; and 4. If you have newer model the barcode number underneath the (ex. 0000012345-SAFWIES).