Overseas housing allowance survey open now

U.S. Army Europe is asking service members in Germany who are residing off-post in privately leased or rental housing to take part in the annual housing survey.

The survey is instrumental in ensuring accurate housing allowance rates for military families living off post.

This survey is critical for ensuring OHA rates are properly set at overseas locations and directly affects the amount of housing allowance paid to service members.

“The OHA survey is very important because it gives service members an opportunity to directly affect the amount of their utility and recurring maintenance allowance.” said Bill Gordon, U.S. Army Europe personnel division’s chief of military pay policy.

Gordon also explained that service members taking the survey will be asked to enter in their previous monthly utility expenses.

The Defense Travel Management Office will begin its month-long Overseas Housing Allowance Utility survey March 1.

An exemption from this survey includes homeowners or those sharing rent with another service member.

Spouses are authorized to take the survey if the service member is deployed or unavailable.

A link to the survey will be active March 1 to 31 and can be found at: http://www.defensetravel.dod.mil/site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-util.