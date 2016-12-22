News Briefs

Package pick up open Dec. 24

December 22, 2016

Photo by Karl Weisel
Michael Garney sorts mail at the Postal Service Center.

Customers are reminder to pick up packages from the Post Office. The package pick-up window is open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be open Saturday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon for parcel pick up only. No inquiries or tracking of parcels will be rendered.

Now through Jan. 7 the Army post office customer service window (where you mail letters and packages) is open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The facility will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017.