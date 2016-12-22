Customers are reminder to pick up packages from the Post Office. The package pick-up window is open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be open Saturday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon for parcel pick up only. No inquiries or tracking of parcels will be rendered.

Now through Jan. 7 the Army post office customer service window (where you mail letters and packages) is open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The facility will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017.