The Wiesbaden Military Personnel Division Passport Office advises U.S. ID card holders to not go directly to the U.S. Consulate in Frankfurt for passport and birth abroad services.

“The U.S. Consulate located in Frankfurt, Germany has very specific guidelines when dealing with U.S. ID card holders. They will not see any ID card holder until that person has been processed here at the Military Passport Office,” said Gary Beatty, MPD supervisor.

“Unfortunately, any customer that goes to the Consulate before visiting the Military Passport Office will be sent away without any action being taken by the Consulate,” Beatty said. “The Consulate has agreed to assist us if you encounter an emergency where unexpected travel will occur and need a passport.”

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community members who need new or renewed tourist passports or have had a baby in Germany and need a Consular Report of Birth Abroad have a few options to get these items processed locally.

U.S. tourist passports generally take 4 to 6 weeks to process. For new parents, once your baby is born and you have his or her Geburten register (not to be confused with the Formula A birth certificate or the geburts urkunde), you can then make an appointment with the Wiesbaden passport office for your CRBA.

Please contact the Passport office at DSN 548-1603/1605/1606 or civ (0611) 143-548-1603/1605/1606 or by email at: usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom.list.passport-office@mail.mil for more information. Their office is located on Clay Kaserne, Bldg. 1023 East, room 162.

At this time the wait for an appointment is about 45 days, Beatty said. “But we expect that to change drastically once we have another agent trained. We will be doubling the number of appointments at that time.”

Passport Outreach Day

If you have all your documentation ready, you might consider taking advantage of the Passport Outreach day here in Wiesbaden, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Bldg. 1029. (Processing will take place in a room near the library. Signage will be posted). U.S. Consulate representatives will process tourist passports and Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications.

There is no need to register for the event, but passport officials ask that you come prepared with a typed application from http://travel.state.gov/, originals and copies of required documents, passport photos and payment.

How much does it cost? What forms of payment are accepted?

Adult Tourist Renewals cost $110; Child Tourist Renewals cost $105; CRBA and Tourist Passports cost $205; CRBA and no fee passport cost $100. Payment must be in the form of a Money Order or Cashier’s Check. The Consulate will not accept personal checks, dollars or euros.

The one-day passport processing center will have limited copying capability. Computers at the library and USO will be available.

Photos can be obtained from the self-service photo booths in the food court on Clay and at the Hainerberg Main Exchange and cost €5 cash, or at the Visual Information Photo/Graphic Studio (by appointment only) across from the post office DSN 337-5605, civ (0611)705-5605.