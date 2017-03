The passport office will be closed March 30 for training. Regular operating hours are Monday and Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only; Wednesday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. for walk-ins only and Thursday 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. by appointment only and closed on Tuesdays and

federal holidays.