As of Jan. 1, 2017, the Wiesbaden Passport and SOFA Office will have new operating hours.

Monday and Friday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only

Tuesday closed

Wednesday 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. walk-ins only

Thursday 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. by appointment only and closed on federal holidays.