News Briefs

Passport outreach day

September 27, 2016
Photo by Tavo Caballero

Photo by Tavo Caballero

U.S. Consulate representatives will be on Clay Kaserne to process tourist passports and Consular Report of  Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Bldg. 1029. (Processing will take place in a room near the library. Signage will be posted). All applicants must bring a typed application form available at http://travel.state.gov/. Fees must be paid with a money order or cashier’s check. Personal checks, dollars, or euros will not be accepted. First Time Adult Passport is $135; Adult Tourist Renewal is $110; Child Tourist Renewal is $105; CRBA and Tourist Passport is $205; and CRBA and no fee passport is $100. Applicants should bring all original documents. Photocopying resources are limited.

