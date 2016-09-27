U.S. Consulate representatives will be on Clay Kaserne to process tourist passports and Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Bldg. 1029. (Processing will take place in a room near the library. Signage will be posted). All applicants must bring a typed application form available at http://travel.state.gov/. Fees must be paid with a money order or cashier’s check. Personal checks, dollars, or euros will not be accepted. First Time Adult Passport is $135; Adult Tourist Renewal is $110; Child Tourist Renewal is $105; CRBA and Tourist Passport is $205; and CRBA and no fee passport is $100. Applicants should bring all original documents. Photocopying resources are limited.