A pedestrian gate on Clay Kaserne (at Domäne Mechtildshausen, Bus #28) is temporarily closed for repair. Pedestrians can exit the installation at that gate via the turn style. Repairs are expected to be complete by Jan. 27 or earlier, pending receipt of parts. Pedestrians can enter the installation through a second pedestrian gate on Weberstrasse, near the main access control point. We apologize for the inconvenience.