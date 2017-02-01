Finding the ideal workout to suit one’s individual health and fitness goals can be daunting. Getting professional guidance can greatly enhance a person’s overall approach and follow-through.

That’s where personal trainers enter the picture.

“Every person is different,” said Alina Dukes, one of seven personal trainers at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center, explaining that personal trainers help people identify their fitness needs, goals and physical challenges.

“Personal trainers are coaches, role models, educators and cheerleaders,” said Maria Diaz, installation fitness coordinator. “They’re miracle workers — you can’t put a price on that.”

“Personal trainers are for everybody,” said Michelle Matheny, a personal trainer and military spouse, “not just to help someone get better, but also for someone who has never been in the gym before.”

The idea is to help individuals set and attain realistic goals, lose weight or gain definition if desired and improve athletic performance, the trainers noted.

“Personal training is not only physical — we’re a little like psychologists finding ways to motivate and improve physical, emotional and spiritual health,” said Dukes. “Like saving for retirement, you also need to invest in your future health.”

Before beginning any fitness regimen with a personal trainer, participants undergo a fitness evaluation including flexibility, cardiovascular, muscle strength and endurance screenings. Personal trainers work one-on-one with individuals to make sure they are getting the most out of their workouts while doing so safely.

“I like the challenge of coming up with routines and individual fitness programs,” said Matheny, explaining that each of the personal trainers has specific skills, providing a depth of knowledge and experience.

Individuals may turn to a personal trainer simply to better understand the various exercise and weight gear available, to prepare for a sporting event or to recover from an injury.

“I think people sometimes come in with big expectations, and I try to help them see reasonable, short-term goals,” Matheny said.

When seeking a personal trainer, the first step is to stop by the fitness center on Clay Kaserne and pick up a brochure explaining the options at the front desk.

“They can send us an email, describe what they’re looking for and we’ll set up a free consultation,” said Rachel Campbell, a fitness instructor, personal trainer and military spouse. “The majority of our clientele come to us to become more familiar with our equipment and to get back in shape.”

“I enjoy being a personal trainer – that feeling that you’re doing something good for someone,” said Dukes. “You take a person at one level and it feels good to take them to another level.”

One-on-one personal trainer sessions cost $45. Or one can pay $200 for five sessions; $300 for 10 sessions.

For more information about the personal trainer program, stop by the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center located in Bldg. 1631 on Clay Kaserne. Details are also available on the Wiesbaden Family and MWR website at https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/europe/wiesbaden/programs/clay-kaserne-fitness-center. Click on the “Personal Trainers” link.