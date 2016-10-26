Pharmacists and technicians make invaluable contributions to patient care in hospitals, ambulatory care clinics, and other healthcare settings. National Pharmacy Week in October is an ideal time for the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic to acknowledge and celebrate their expertise in providing safe and effective medication use and to share those accomplishments with the community.
Pharmacy week is also an opportunity to learn more about the services in Wiesbaden.
The WAHC pharmacy dispenses over 80,000 prescriptions each year or about 350 prescriptions each day. The pharmacy honors prescriptions written by German providers when the proper requirements are met.
- Providers must be an approved Tricare network provider.
- All prescriptions must contain the medication, strength, quantity, and directions written clearly in English. (This is U.S. federal law requirement)
All Tricare network approved providers have previously agreed to write prescriptions in the American format. Without these requirements, the pharmacy will not be able to fill the medication. The pharmacy recommends reminding your local German provider of the American prescription requirements.
Prescription refills called in will be ready for pick up the following business day by 11 a.m. Refill tickets are reserved for patients that submitted their medication refills over the phone or at the TricareOnline website the day before. These medications are filled by the pharmacy and can be picked up by 11 a.m. the following business day.
The phone number below and call sequence will help connect you to prescription refills by phone.
- Call DSN 337-5095 or civ (0611) 705-5095
- Press Option #1 for Landstuhl footprint
- Press Option #2 for Wiesbaden
- Press Option #1 for refill options
- Enter your prescription number
Patients can also go online to refill prescriptions at: Tricare Online at https:\\www.tricareonline.com/portal/page/TricareOnline/Portal1. Click “Rx Refill”
2. Select the medication
3. Choose pick up location (Wiesbaden)
4. Click “Send Refill Request Now”
New Pharmacy Hours
Over the past 12 months, the average total patient wait time at the pharmacy was less than nine minutes. To reduce the wait time, pharmacy staff recommend patients avoid the mid-day rush between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.Starting Oct. 31, the pharmacy will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on routine business days and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on training holidays. The new times are in line with the new operating hours for the clinic – except, the clinic will close for routine training on the third Thursday morning of each month and open at 1 p.m.