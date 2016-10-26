Pharmacists and technicians make invaluable contributions to patient care in hospitals, ambulatory care clinics, and other healthcare settings. National Pharmacy Week in October is an ideal time for the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic to acknowledge and celebrate their expertise in providing safe and effective medication use and to share those accomplishments with the community.

Pharmacy week is also an opportunity to learn more about the services in Wiesbaden.

The WAHC pharmacy dispenses over 80,000 prescriptions each year or about 350 prescriptions each day. The pharmacy honors prescriptions written by German providers when the proper requirements are met.

Providers must be an approved Tricare network provider. All prescriptions must contain the medication, strength, quantity, and directions written clearly in English. (This is U.S. federal law requirement)

All Tricare network approved providers have previously agreed to write prescriptions in the American format. Without these requirements, the pharmacy will not be able to fill the medication. The pharmacy recommends reminding your local German provider of the American prescription requirements.

Prescription refills called in will be ready for pick up the following business day by 11 a.m. Refill tickets are reserved for patients that submitted their medication refills over the phone or at the TricareOnline website the day before. These medications are filled by the pharmacy and can be picked up by 11 a.m. the following business day.

The phone number below and call sequence will help connect you to prescription refills by phone.