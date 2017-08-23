Pinkston takes responsibility for garrison community

The Wiesbaden community welcomed U.S. Army Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Chad L. Pinkston July 14 during the first ceremony held on the recently dedicated Allen Field in Newman Village.

Pinkston accepted the garrison flag from Garrison Commander Col. Todd J. Fish as a symbol of his responsibility for the community’s Soldiers and Families.

Pinkston and his family came to Wiesbaden from Fort Drum, N.Y., where he was assigned as the battalion command sergeant major for the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) Sustainment Brigade.

The command sergeant major carries out policies and standards of the performance, training, appearance and conduct of enlisted personnel and also advises and initiates recommendations to the commander and staff, and is expected to function completely without supervision.

Pinkston said his first impression of Wiesbaden is it is a great community and a team that works well together.

“I’m here to support the commander’s priorities, which are: professionalize the workforce, provide facilities and services to our community, and sustain our infrastructure or improve it,” he said.

In addition to supporting the commander’s priorities, Pinkston said his focus will be single Soldier quarters including “making sure that we transition to the Army Barracks Management Program properly and making sure that our Soldiers are provided with the best quality of life in the barracks that are within our means.”

He said he has already gotten involved with Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, in an effort “to make sure that we’re providing services and options for our single Soldiers to get out and enjoy the community and enjoy their time in Germany.”

Pinkston brings knowledge of the job he is here to do and experience to support Soldiers, Families and personnel.

“I’m a Soldier first. I understand my responsibilities as the garrison sergeant major and my responsibility to the community. My 20-year career as an Army professional and experiences throughout operating and generating forces allows me to clearly understand my responsibilities to the Soldiers, civilians, Families and our Army.”

And he’s not shy about letting people he meets know that he is there for them when he tells them, “I’m your garrison sergeant major. I work for you.”