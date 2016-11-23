It’s that time of year again. Trees, decorations and lights are beginning to pop up around the community. But before you hang yours, make sure you are familiar with the garrison policy on Seasonal/Holiday Decorations.

In the interest of energy conservation and electrical safety, residents of on-post housing must abide by certain rules, as detailed in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Policy Letter #37.

Lights

Ensure all electrical decorations inside and out are in safe working order and the capacity of the circuit or transformer is not exceeded. Outdoor lights and electrical decoration are authorized from 5 to 10 p.m. daily beginning the week of Thanksgiving. Electrical transformers must be disconnected when not in use.

Candles

Candles, wax warmers and incense burners, when left unattended, are a major cause of fires. Occasional use of these items is permitted in the Army Family Housing. Caution, however, is advised. This includes securing items within a suitable mount and ensuring the surrounding area is clear of flammable materials. Children should never be left alone with lit candles, wax warmers or incense burners. Open flame candles are prohibited in unaccompanied housing and barracks.

Trees

Christmas trees are known fire hazards. Live trees should be placed in a container of water that is maintained above the cut surface while indoors. Keep trees at least three feet from heat sources and do not use open-flame candles on a tree.

Decorations must be removed within seven days after the holiday.

Area, section, building and common area coordinators are responsible for monitoring and maintaining compliance with the guidelines detailed in the policy letter. Read the letter in full on the garrison website: wiesbaden.army.mil.