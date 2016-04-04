The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Postal Service Center is gearing up for the holiday rush by offering expanded hours of operation to ship and pick-up packages and reminding customers to check their mail.

Now through Jan. 7, the Army post office customer service windows (where you mail letters and packages) will open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The package pick up window will also open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be open three Saturdays — Dec. 10, 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Saturday hours are for parcel pick up only, and no inquiries or tracking of parcels will be rendered. The facility will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017. Normal hours will resume Jan. 3, 2017.

Patrons who have five or more packages to mail can schedule an appointment prior to normal opening times by calling DSN 548-1503 or civ (0611) 143- 548-1503. Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes are available at no cost at the Post Office.

Army postal officials are also reminding patrons to stay proactive when it comes to their mail pickup habits.

“The holidays are here and community members need to get in the habit of checking their mail regularly to free up space on the shelves,” said James “Slim” McKee, UASG Wiesbaden Postmaster.

“At the end of the day, a lot of the shelves are still full because people aren’t picking up their letters, magazines, catalogs and packages.”

“We’re not a storage facility, this is one of the main issues of concern,” McKee said. “By not picking up your mail you’re taking away limited space on the shelves from other customers who are in need of receiving their mail and gifts.”

While many use the email notification system to be alerted when packages arrive, McKee reminded customers that waiting for the notification for a parcel before checking one’s box means other mail will accumulate.

Postal patrons should also come equipped to transport any items they may have ordered.

“They need to be prepared when they come over to carry the mail they receive and it is imperative that you have a plan in place before-hand,” said Quintin Harvey, supervisory postal operations.

Other tips for helping the mail flow smoother:

• Remember to bring your military ID/CAC card when picking up packages. (No other form of identification will be accepted).

• Keep the Postal Service Center informed about any changes of status such as a permanent change of station move, marriage, new children, etc.

• Patrons going on temporary duty should provide disposition of their mail either in person or by email from a .mil account. Send email to usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.mbx.community-mail-room@mail.mil.

Holiday mailing deadlines

The following dates are the recommended dates for mail to the United States to arrive in time for the holidays (Dec. 25):

• SAM parcels Nov. 25;

• PAL parcels Dec. 2;

• Priority parcels, First Class Letters and Cards Dec. 9;

• Express mail Dec. 16.

To save time and money, ensure you have a USPS account and complete your custom forms online with the use of “Click & Ship.”

Volunteers

Individuals interested in learning how the postal system works and/or looking to gain valuable job experience are encouraged to volunteer at the post office during the holiday season. Stop by the Postal Service Center or call James McKee at civ (0611) 143-548-1501/1502 for more information.