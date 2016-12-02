Now through Jan. 7 the Army post office customer service window (where you mail letters and packages) will be open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The package pick-up window will also be open one hour earlier from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be open three Saturdays – Dec. 10, 17 and 24 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Saturday hours are for parcel pick up only, and no inquiries or tracking of parcels will be rendered. The facility will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017.