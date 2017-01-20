The increase does not include any price change for Postcards, for letters being mailed to international destinations or for additional ounces for letters.

The First-Class Mail prices for these products are:

Current New Letters (1 oz.) 47 cents 49 cents Letters additional ounces 21 cents 21 cents Letters to all international destinations $1.15 $1.15 Postcards 34 cents 34 cents

Stamp prices have stayed consistent with the average annual rate of inflation since the Postal Service was formed in 1971.

Overall, Priority Mail prices are increasing 3.9 percent. Retail prices will increase an average of 3.3 percent. Retail Flat Rate prices will increase as follows:.

Flat Rate Envelope: $6.45 to $6.65

Legal Flat Rate Envelope: $6.45 to $6.95

Padded Flat Rate Envelope: $6.80 to $7.20

Small Flat Rate Boxes: $6.80 to $7.15

Medium Flat Rate Boxes: $13.45 to $13.60

Large Flat Rate Boxes: $18.75 to $18.85

Community members can mail stamped letters and postcards at any of the four signature blue mail boxes located throughout U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The locations and collection times are:

Hainerberg

• Located at the Exchange Mall just outside the middle entrance doors. Collection is at 2:35 p.m.

Clay Kaserne

• Welcome Center Bldg. 1023 parking lot. Collection is at 2:55 p.m.

• Newman Village at the corner of Fontis Loop and Via Principalis. Collection is at 3 p.m.

• Outside the Post Office front door Bldg. 1030. Collection is at 3:15 p.m.

The post office is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed federal holidays.



The Community Mail Room, or CMR is open 24/7; however the parcel pick-up window is only open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on federal holidays.

Go to www.wiesbaden.army.mil/postal for more information about the Wiesbaden Post Office, Community Mail Room or Official Mail Room.