To help address long wait times, the Vehicle registration Office at Mainz-Kastel is no longer accepting walk-in customers starting Sept. 1. Customers can make same-day appointments either in person or by calling civ (0611) 143-548-7815 or DSN 548-7815 Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional information regarding vehicle registration is at www.eur.army.mil/rmv/Vehicle_Registration/