POV safety inspection station relocating

The POV Safety Inspection Station will be relocating from Mainz Kastel Housing to Mainz Kastel Station Bldg. 4013, May 5 to 8. Customers are advised that there will be limited vehicle safety inspection services during the move. After May 8, the POV Safety Inspection Station and all services associated with vehicle processing will now be co-located on Mainz Kastel Station at Building 4013. The facility is the first building on the left hand side after you enter through the main entrance of Mainz Kastel Station. (Ludwig-Wolker-straße 10, 55252 Mainz-Kastel).

Vehicle Processing Center services

POV Shipping

In and out bound vehicle shipping is operated by IAL (International Auto Logistics) under the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command.

Phone: (0611) 143-548-7849

Email: wiesbaden.vpc@ialpov.us

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on all German and U.S. Federal holidays.

In-bound vehicle pick-up

Out-bound vehicle turn-in

Agricultural Inspection for out-bound vehicles shipping to CONUS

To make an appointment to turn in or pick-up your vehicle or for details on how to prepare your vehicle for shipment visit http://www.pcsmypov.com/ Please note if you are accessing the appointment scheduler from a DoD computer, it will not function due to security restrictions. All appointments need to be made using a personal computer, smartphone, or tablet.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Department of Transportation (DOT) have set strict guidelines that you must conform to for shipment of your vehicle into the United States. Your POV must also meet all USDA requirements for cleanliness. Your vehicle will be thoroughly inspected to ensure its cleanliness, and that it is free of all dirt, soil, plant and animal life. This is a “zero tolerance” inspection. If your vehicle fails to meet these standards, you will be provided with an Agricultural Reject Sheet, identifying the areas that need additional cleaning. We can only accept your vehicle after these standards have been met.



POV Registration

POV Registration is operated by the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services.

Phone: (0611) 143-548-7815

Hours: Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (By appointment only)

Closed on all German and U.S. Federal holidays and the last work day of the month for inventory.

Vehicles brought from the U.S., or purchased locally, must be registered with U.S. Army Europe, or USAREUR. All shipped vehicles and used vehicles purchased in Germany must pass a safety inspection at the POV Safety Inspection Station before they can be registered.

POV Safety Inspection Station

The POV Safety Inspection Station is operated by the Logistical Readiness Center-Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. This office conducts a safety inspection of your vehicle before you register or renew your registration.

Phone: 0611-143-548-7845/7624 (Inspections are first come, first serve)

Hours: Monday through Friday 7:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Closed on all German and U.S. Federal holidays.