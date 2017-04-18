Preventive medicine at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic

You may have heard us use the term HEDIS before so we want to share what that means. HEDIS stands for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set.

HEDIS includes precisely defined health measures to keep our military members and their families well. The health measures are consistent with those used by leading healthcare systems and fit the national definition of access, safety and quality care.

HEDIS measures a broad range of important health issues on a regular basis. Please check the following services to see if it is time to schedule an appointment. Call the Central Appointment Line at 06371-9464-5762.

Are you due?

Breast Cancer Screening

Women ages 50-74, mammogram every 2 years

Cervical Cancer Screening

Women ages 21-64, PAP smear every 3 years or PAP & HPV test every 5 years for ages 30-64

Colon Cancer Screening

Ages 50-75, Colonoscopy every 10 years or talk to your care team about other screening options, like annual stool samples

Diabetes Care for Type 1 & 2

Ages 18-75, Hemoglobin A1c levels monitored at least yearly, often more

Chlamydia Screening

Women ages 16-24, urine, vaginal or cervical testing

Well Child Visits

Ages birth to 15 months, at least six total well child visits

Low Back Pain

Ages 18-50, assess the use of appropriate imaging studies

Depression Management

If you received screening services outside the military treatment facility, please bring your medical reports to the TRICARE office, located on the 1st floor, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, so your records can be added to your medical chart.