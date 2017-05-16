Price of school lunches to increase overseas

DALLAS – The price for school lunches at all Department of Defense Education Activity schools outside the continental United States (OCONUS) will increase $0.25 for the 2017 – 2018 school year.

The price increase is due to the rising operational costs and to comply with federal law.

The lunch price will increase $0.25 each for elementary and secondary students’ meals, making the new prices $2.75 and $3.00 respectively. Families qualifying for the Free and Reduced Meal Program will not see a cost increase. Per federal guidelines, the cost of a reduced-price meal will remain $0.40 per meal.

The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act (Public Law 111-296) requires DoDEA schools, as participants in the USDA meal program, to raise paid student lunch prices to a level comparable to the rates used for USDA reimbursement. To meet this requirement, prices in OCONUS schools will be gradually increased over the coming years.

The DoD School Meal Program meets the same USDA guidelines as schools in the continental United States by providing meals that have the required nutrients for children.

For more information on the School Meal Program, visit http://www.aafes.com/about-exchange/school-lunch-program.