The Basics

Everyone age 6 months and older needs to get a flu shot (vaccine) every year. The seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu.

For many people, the seasonal flu is a mild illness. But for some people, the flu can be dangerous or even deadly.

The flu can sometimes:

• Cause serious infections like pneumonia.

• Make existing health problems worse (for example, flu can cause asthma attacks in people with asthma).

• Lead to hospitalization or death.

The flu spreads easily from person to person. When you get a flu vaccine, you don’t just protect yourself. You also protect everyone around you.

When do I need to get the seasonal flu vaccine?

Get a flu vaccine soon after it’s available each year. After you get the vaccine, it takes about 2 weeks for your body to develop protection against the flu. That’s why it’s a good idea to get the vaccine before the flu starts to spread in your community.

Flu season can be different from year to year. It can start as early as October and last as late as May. Most years, flu season is between December and February.

What is the flu?

The flu is caused by viruses that infect your nose, throat, and lungs. It’s easily spread from person to person when someone with the flu coughs, sneezes, or talks. It’s also possible to get the flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Symptoms of the flu may include:

• Headache

• Tiredness

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Fever of 100 °F or higher*

• Feeling feverish or having chills

• Vomiting and diarrhea

*Remember, not everyone with the flu has a fever.

Am I at high risk for serious complications from the flu?

For some people, the flu is more likely to cause serious illness that can lead to hospitalization or even death.

People at high risk for getting complications from the flu include:

• Children under age 5 – especially children under age 2.

• Pregnant women and women who’ve had a baby in the last 2 weeks.

• Adults age 65 and older

• People with some long-term health conditions (for example, asthma, diabetes, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, or cancer).

• People who live in long-term care facilities, like nursing homes.

• American Indians and Alaska Natives.

If you are at high risk from the flu, it’s very important to get a vaccine before the flu starts to spread in your community. If you care for or spend time with someone at high risk from the flu, you can protect both of you by getting a flu vaccine.

Are there any side effects from the seasonal flu vaccine?

Most people don’t have any side effects after getting a flu shot. Some people may have mild side effects that begin soon after the vaccine is given and usually last 1 to 2 days.

Side effects may include:

• Soreness, redness, or swelling where the shot was given.

• Low fever

• Aches

These side effects aren’t the flu. You can’t get the flu from the flu shot because it’s made from killed flu viruses.