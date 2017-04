The Wiesbaden Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive April 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tony Bass Gymnasium on Clay Kaserne. When you donate blood to the American Red Cross Wiesbaden you will save up to three lives with 1 pint of blood. All blood stays within our community and is used at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Contact Wiesbaden@redcross.org.